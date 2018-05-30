Del Mar Racetrack concerts to feature Ice Cube, Ziggy Marley, Café Tacuba, Aloe Blacc and more

The 2018 Del Mar Summer Concert Series will feature an array of rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B artists, including Steel Pulse, Aloe Blacc and Mexico’s Café Tacuba. The full schedule of performers announced thus far appears below.

The annual series at the Del Mar Racetrack will open with a July 20 concert by English New Wave veterans the Psychedelic Furs. It will conclude with a Sept. 2 performance by gangsta rap pioneer Ice Cube, who rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the group N.W.A.

Five of this year’s concerts will feature reggae acts — Iration, Steel Pulse, Matisyahu, Ziggy Marley and the San Diego band Tribal Seeds, which also performed as part of last year’s Del Mar Summer Concert Series.

Where last year’s series included one EDM act, Steve Aoki, this year’s lineup is EDM-free. For at least the third consecutive year, the lineup also lacks even a single female headliner, at least thus far. Several more shows will be announced at a later date.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Del Mar Summer Concert Series will take place at the mostly standing-room-only Seaside Stage, which is located near the west end of the racetrack's Grandstand.

All concerts are 18-and-up and are free with the standard racetrack admission fee of $6. Concertgoers arriving after the last race of the day will be charged a $30 admission fee, up from $20 last year. Tickets for the elevated South Terrace viewing area are $50 per concert and include seating, private restrooms and a private cash bar.

Performances are scheduled to begin shortly after the last race of the day. On Saturdays and Sundays, the post time for the first race is at 2 p.m. On Fridays, the post time for the first race is at 4 p.m., with the exceptions of Aug. 24 and Sept. 31 when the first post is at 3:30 p.m.

General parking during the races costs $10. The price rises to $20 for those parking after the last race of the day. Free shuttle service is available from and to the nearby Solana Beach Amtrak and Coaster station, as well as to and from taxi and other vehicle drop-off points.

For more information, call (858) 755-1141 or log on to DelMarRacing.com/concerts.

2018 Del Mar Summer Concert Series lineup:

Friday, July 20: Psychedelic Furs

Saturday, July 21: Iration

Friday, July 27: Steel Pulse

Friday, August 3: Matisyahu

Friday, August 10: Aloe Blacc

Saturday, August 11: Reggae Fest, with Ziggy Marley

Friday, August 17: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Friday, August 24: Tribal Seeds

Friday, August 31: Café Tacuba

Sunday, September 2: Ice Cube

— George Varga is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune