Sheriff seeks to ID women who allegedly stole $5k worth of items

Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying three women who allegedly stole nearly $5,000 worth of cosmetics from an Encinitas grocery store.

The trio of women entered the Vons at 262 North El Camino Real on May 23 and proceeded to steal 219 items totaling $4,973, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

Authorities said the women placed merchandise like cosmetics, shampoos and medicine into their purses. They then exited the store without paying for any items, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Surveillance video captured the incident, and Vons Loss Prevention believes the women are known shoplifters, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Department has not released suspect information but did provide the above image captured from surveillance video. A vehicle description was also unknown and no weapons were seen.

Anyone with information about the women is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.