Sheriff's department looking for information on found safe

Authorities are seeking information regarding a commercial grade safe that was found destroyed on May 24 in Encinitas.

The safe, which was found on Quail Gardens Drive, appears to have been accessed with a sledgehammer, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The safe, manufactured by Eagle Safe, had a serial number of SN-S0402088. The sheriff's department conducted a records check but no results were found, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the safe, including if it matches any safes taken in recent investigations, is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at 760-966-3500.