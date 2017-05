The Community Resource Center's three retail stores will host their summer sales, where shoppers can get 50 percent off everything, on June 9 and June 10.

The stores are located at: in Encinitas, 1331 Encinitas Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; in Carlsbad, 1055 Carlsbad Village Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and in San Marcos, 210 South Rancho Santa Fe Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.crcncc.org.