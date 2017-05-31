Encinitas Crime Report (May 23-May 30)

May 30

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Aberdeen Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Felony murder - 17200 block La Brisa, 11:27 p.m.

May 29

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1200 block Quail Gardens Drive, 3:20 p.m.

• Fraud - 500 S block El Camino Real, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 S block 101, 1:42 a.m.

May 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 block Golden ROad, 10:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Copper Court, 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Crescent Place, 4:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:44 a.m.

May 27

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

• Petty theft/theft of personal property/shoplift - 15800 block Camino San Bernardo, 5:07 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 block Seeman Drive, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 10300 block Reserve Drive, 11 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2000 S block 101, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor unlawful possession/use of tear gas or tear gas weapon - 1600 block Landquist Drive, 2:06 a.m.

May 26

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block Vulcan Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 8800 block Harmony Grove Road, 1:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:41 a.m.

• Rape - 500 S block 101, 1 a.m.

May 25

• Fraud - 14800 block Carmel Valley Road, 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 14800 block Carmel Valley Road, 4 p.m.

• Fraud - 100 N block El Camino Real, 10:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.

May 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Woodlake Drive, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 2000 block Shadow Grove Way, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 4th Street/W D Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 10200 block Rancho Bernardo Road, 3:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2000 block Mar Azul Way, 3:05 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1000 block Devonshire Drive, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:40 a.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance - 100 block Rodney Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 800 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 900 block Nardo Road, 8:10 a.m.

• Felony burglary (vehicle) - 900 block Woodlake Drive, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 100 block Las Banderas Drive, 3:04 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 block Burbury Way, 2:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 800 block Cannondale Court, 1:54 a.m.

May 23

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 100 N block El Camino Real, 10:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 600 block Cerro Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 E block D Street, 5 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used - 1900 N block 191, 4:50 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2100 block Pleasant Grove Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Santa Helena, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 700 block Plato Place, 8:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - El Camino Real La Costa Avenue, 1:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Village Park Way, 12:25 a.m.