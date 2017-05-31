Emilio Nares Foundation announces new directors

The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit that helps families navigate their child’s journey through cancer, has announced a new executive director, Karen Terra, and a new director of development, Renee Conrad, who both bring extensive experience in leading and advocating for youth organizations.

Previous executive director Richard Nares will assume the role of lead visionary, allowing more time for outreach for ENF’s programs. ENF co-founders Richard and Diane Nares, who started the foundation after losing their son Emilio to cancer, welcome this growth of the leadership team, which will bolster the Emilio Nares Foundation’s dedication to pediatric cancer patients and their families with safe and reliable transportation and other important services to support children’s best chance of recovery.

Terra has been a dedicated ENF board member for the past nine years and is looking forward to her new role with the organization. She brings 23 years of nonprofit experience in strategic planning and implementation, working with boards, managing and developing staff and fundraising for several San Diego non-profits including, most recently, Special Olympics San Diego County. Terra holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. Bonaventure University and a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from The Fund Raising School, a program at Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

“After being an active ENF board member for nine years, this new position is a natural fit,” said Terra. “I look forward to devoting even more energy to fulfilling the many needs that pediatric cancer patients and their families have.”

Conrad, of Encinitas, brings more than a decade of experience fundraising for children’s programs through collaboration with individuals, foundations, government agencies and nonprofit partners. She has led fundraising programs for The Grauer School, an independent college preparatory school in Encinitas; The Parkside School, an elementary school serving students with special needs in New York City; and the EastLake Educational Foundation in Chula Vista, which supports technology enhancements for six public schools in the EastLake area. Conrad holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of San Diego.

“Because supporting our youth has always been a cause close to my heart, the work I do is completely fulfilling,” said Conrad. “ENF’s powerful mission, enthusiastic board of trustees and collaborative staff made joining the organization an easy choice.”

With the support of the entire staff and board, Nares looks forward to expanding his role in the foundation.

“I am excited to continue to advocate for ENF and focus on growing the Ride With Emilio transportation program and implementing Loving Tabs Healing Shirts in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Nares.

For more information, please visit www.enfhope.org.

