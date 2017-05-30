Bird causes power outage in Encinitas, Carlsbad

A bird was responsible for an outage that left thousands without electricity May 28, a San Diego Gas & Electric Company spokesperson said.

Crews were able to restore power for 2,237 customers in Encinitas, Carlsbad, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, La Costa and Olivenhain shortly before 10 a.m., according to SDG&E's website.

The bird hit a switch around 7:12 a.m., said Sabra Lattos of SDG&E. Power was restored to most circuits shortly later, and the final bloc of 835 customers got their power back at 10:09 a.m., the utility said.