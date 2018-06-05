Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation awards scholarships to 20 local teens

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation is proud to announce that the Leonard & Edith Polster and James & Patricia Townsend Scholarships for 2018/2019 were awarded to 20 young people from North County, San Diego. The awards were presented on May 10 at the Del Mar Hilton.

Kalo Grimsby, Brooke Sagun, Kara Sagun, and Valerie Zerfas from San Dieguito Academy received scholarships. At La Costa Canyon High School, Cindy Donoe-Alcaide, Luis Elias, Brandon Lopez, and Abraham Perez were awarded scholarships. Students at El Camino High School received funds to support their post-secondary education through the Polster & Townsend Scholarship Programs, including Nicole Durham, Jana Lapid, Rebeca Lopez, Anna Maddison, Brionna Martinez, Ivette Martinez, Saul Molano, Gabriela Osio, and Lorena Urquidez Campos. Keila De La O, Samantha Rangel-Lopez, and Jose Becerra of Torrey Pines High School also received scholarships at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation ceremony.

The Polsters, who are now deceased, established the Scholarship Program in 1986, in Mr. Polster’s words, “To give something back to the community.” To date, over 600 students in the San Dieguito, Carlsbad, and Oceanside High School Districts have received financial support totaling over $750,000 donated entirely by the Polster Foundation.

Other scholarships administered by the Foundation are The Aulisio Family Scholarship, Scripps Memorial Hospital/Boys & Girls Clubs Scholarship, and the Marty & Sharon Cooper Family Foundation.