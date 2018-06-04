Javier Guerrero joins Coastal Roots Farm as executive director

Coastal Roots Farm announced that Javier Guerrero will assume the position of Executive Director effective June 4, 2018. Guerrero becomes the organization’s first full-time Executive Director since its establishment.

Guerrero has worked in the San Diego nonprofit sector for nearly two decades and joins Coastal Roots Farm with extensive experience in nonprofit administration, organizational management, and resource development. Most recently, Guerrero served as Executive Director of San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido for eight years, overseeing the Museum’s capital campaign, move to a new indoor/outdoor location, and expansion of exhibits and programming. He created engaging visitor experiences, programs, and community events at San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, growing the Museum’s annual attendance from 7,500 to nearly 160,000 people. Guerrero currently serves as Board Chair of North County Philanthropy Council and is an active member of Rotary, Kiwanis, and Scouting.

An enthusiastic and experienced leader, Guerrero will work with Coastal Roots Farm staff, board members, funders, partners, and volunteers to advance the Farm’s goals of providing high-quality produce to the community with a focus on the most vulnerable; educational programs; community programs; partnerships and more, all through the lens of Jewish agricultural traditions. He will be the lead professional advancing the Farm’s mission of cultivating healthy, connected communities by integrating sustainable agriculture, food justice, and ancient Jewish wisdom.

“We are so pleased to welcome Javier Guerrero to the Farm team,” said Coastal Roots Farm Board Chair Charlene Seidle. “Javier’s significant leadership experience, his meaningful relationships across the region, and his deep educational and outreach expertise as well as his passion for food justice and experiential learning will significantly develop the Farm’s potential to serve our community.”

“I am eager to join the Coastal Roots Farm team in impacting the local community through increasing access to local, nutritious produce, advancing agricultural education, and nurturing opportunities for community connections,” Guerrero said. Guerrero’s passion for community farming stems from spending significant time in rural and indigenous communities in Central and South America, Mexico, and the Southwest. He brings to Coastal Roots Farm a deep commitment to serving local vulnerable populations, contributing to sustainable communities, and crafting dynamic public engagement spaces.

Guerrerocompleted a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology at University of San Diego, master’s degree in applied cultural anthropology at Northern Arizona University, and a business management program at UCSD. He formerly taught anthropology at University of San Diego and San Diego City College.

Daron ‘Farmer D’ Joffe, Coastal Roots Farm’s Founding Director, will continue to serve on the Farm board. Daron helped launch the Farm and played a critical leadership role in its first years. Daron now serves as Director of Agricultural Innovation and Development for the Leichtag Foundation where he works on master planning efforts for Leichtag Commons and consults on other community farm projects around the country.