Encinitas Crime Report (June 1 to June 5)

June 5

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 0 N block Vulcan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

June 4

• Residential burglary - 800 block Elmview Drive, 9 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 4300 block Camino Privado, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1300 block Windsor Road, 5:55 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15500 block Tanner Ridge Road, 4 p.m.

• Fraud - 900 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2 p.m.

• Fraud - 1700 block Willowhaven Road, 8:12 a.m.

June 3

• Residential burglary - 16600 block La Gracia, 9:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 12:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 1:42 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 1:35 a.m.

June 2

• Residential burglary - no weapon - 4800 block La Jacaranda, 9 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - W D Street/Moonlight Lane, noon

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 7:29 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 12:30 a.m.

June 1

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8:50 p.m.

• Other sex crime - Grandview Street/Neptune Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Aspenglow Drive, noon

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:16 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 8:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15300 block Tanner Ridge Circle, 12:01 a.m.