Police arrest suspects in series of Del Mar burglaries

San Diego Police have arrested five males suspected of burglarizing two Del Mar homes on the late morning of June 5.

Authorities were called to the 14000 block of Rue D Antibes at about 11 a.m. regarding a possible burglary, said Trevor Philips, community relations officer for the San Diego Police Department.

The caller told police she noticed five young males exiting a silver Honda Civic and entering the home of her neighbor, who was on vacation at the time, Philips said. Police conducted a security check on the residence and found the home was burglarized.

The Honda Civic was located on Rue San Remo, and three suspects were detained, Philips said. Two additional suspects were detained on foot on El Amigo Road. Philips could not provide information on the suspects as "most" appeared to be juveniles.

During the investigation, officers discovered a second home was burglarized on the 2200 block of La Amatista and connected it to the Rue D Antibes incident.

Officers were able to recover a majority of the stolen property, including electronics, jewelry and a home safe with its contents, Philips said.

Philips could not provide ages or descriptions for any of the suspects due to juveniles being involved.

The San Diego Police Department recommends that people lock their doors and windows and remain vigilant about unknown people in their neighborhoods. Anyone with information about these burglaries or feel a committed crime is connected to them is asked to call police at 858-523-7000.