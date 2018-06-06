2018 election results in North Coastal San Diego County

Twenty-four percent of registered voters turned out to vote in San Diego County on June 5 for the primary election, according to the County Registrar of Voters. An estimated 220,000 mail-in ballots are still left to be counted in the county. Unofficial results of races affecting North Coastal San Diego County are shown below, with the top two candidates in each race heading to the general election in November.

State Assembly 76th District

Democrats dominated the 76th Assembly District race, with Elizabeth Warren, an activist with a journalism background, and Tasha Boerner Horvath, an Encinitas City Council member, each earning more than 25 percent of the total votes. Unofficial results showed the two Democratic women 330 votes apart, with Warren earning the top amount of votes.

Warren, an Oceanside resident who earned 25.64 percent of the votes, said she was proud to represent "working people and progressive values."

"This has never been about me," she said. "I think the number of people who showed up is a reflection of people being ready for change. It speaks to the issues that matter to working people and it's encouraging that so many showed up to vote."

Boerner-Horvath, who was elected to a four-year council term in November 2016 after serving on the city's planning commission, said she was "cautiously optimistic” about the results. Her campaign garnered 25.15 percent of the votes.

"We worked really hard and had voter contact with 20,000 people," Boerner Horvath said. "We have almost 100 endorsements and raised nearly $200,000 and ran a really good campaign. This is just the beginning and we're going to do everything we can to ramp up the general."

49th congressional district

Statewide, Republican Diane L. Harkey garnered the most amount of votes in the 49th congressional district race, earning 25.5 percent of votes. Democrat Mike Levin earned the second top position with 17.1 percent of votes.

52nd congressional district

Statewide, Scott Peters, a Democrat, garnered more than half the amount of votes in the 52nd congressional district, earning 57.1 percent. The next top candidate was Omar Qudrat, a Republican, who earned 15.4 percent of votes.

County Board of Education 5th District

Incumbent Rick Shea garnered 52.43 percent of votes with his opponent Cheryl James-Ward earning 47.36 percent of votes.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Bill Gore earned the top amount of votes at 56.36 percent. His opponent, Dave Myers, garnered 43.43 percent of votes.