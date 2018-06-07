Westbound Manchester Avenue closed over the weekend

Motorists are advised that westbound Manchester Avenue will be closed at Interstate 5 (I-5) between the northbound off-ramp and the southbound on-ramp, beginning 12:01 a.m. on June 9 through 3 a.m. on June 10. This closure is required to allow construction crews to conduct paving work on the road under I-5.

Eastbound Manchester Avenue and all the on- and offramps will remain open during this work.

Westbound vehicles on Manchester Avenue will be detoured to northbound I-5, exit to westbound Birmingham Drive, and re-enter southbound I-5. Motorists can then continue southbound or exit to westbound Manchester Avenue. Advance notification and detour signs will be posted on Manchester Avenue and I-5.

During the closure, access for bicyclists and pedestrians will be maintained. Westbound bicyclists and pedestrians may experience short delays as they will be flagged through the area.

San Diego County Fair off-site parking and shuttle operations will continue to operate out of the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College on Manchester Avenue. Shuttles and fairgoers in personal vehicles who want to use westbound Manchester Avenue will be directed to use the short detour and should expect short traffic delays.

Upon completion of this paving work on Sunday morning, traffic lanes will be shifted to the north side of the road and motorists should expect narrowed lanes. The traffic configuration and number of lanes will remain the same.

Following this closure pedestrian access will be maintained on the south side of Manchester Avenue. For more information, please call 844-NCC-0050 or email BuildNCC@sandag.org or visit www.KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC.

— Submitted news release