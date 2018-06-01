Sheriff seeks to ID fighting, car theft suspect in Encinitas

Authorities are seeking information on a man who they say got into a fight at a restaurant attached to an Encinitas gas station and left behind a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on May 20 at about 1:48 a.m., when the man parked a vehicle at the gas station, got out of the car and got into a fight at a restaurant connected to the gas station, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The man then left behind the vehicle, which was later towed, authorities said. During the tow process, authorities discovered that the car had been reported as stolen. It has since been recovered and returned to the registered owner, the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man, who was seen in surveillance footage and is pictured above. He was described as having a a thin build and short, balding hair and no facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.