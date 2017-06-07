Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am to take place June 24

Switchfoot will be hosting their 13th annual Bro-Am, presented by Hurley and iHeartMedia, on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, CA. The day will be full of unique surf contests and a beach fest concert with performances from Switchfoot, Lifehouse, Jamtown, the 91X Battle of the Bands Winner and a very special appearance by the VH1 Save The Music Foundation Youth Choir.

Numerous vendors and partners help put on this event including Suja Juice, BMW Encinitas, LaCie and ViaSat.

As this is an epic beach event, there will be many different surf events including the More “BRO” than Pro Team Surf Contest, where a four person team competes riding one wave regular and one wave switch, the Rob Machado Bro Junior Surf Contest, which is all about who has the most fun on their board, the Challenged Athletes Foundation Kids’ Surf Contest, giving an opportunity for kids with physical challenges to compete, and the always hilarious Surf Joust Expression Session, complete with battle armor and nerf weapons upon soft surfboards. Members of Switchfoot will even be surfing in the team contest with Rob Machado! For full details and rules surrounding the competitions and more information on the 2017 Bro-Am, please visit www.broam.org.

In support of this massive celebration, the Arts Program at San Diego International Airport has partnered with Switchfoot to create an exhibition highlighting Bro-Am, the band and the impact that such community partnerships have on the San Diego region. The exhibition is located at the airport in Terminal 2 near Gate 36 and will be on display through September for travelers past security checkpoints. Special collaborative music and dance concerts will also be presented at the airport by Bro-Am partner youth organizations on June 15th and 19th, including performances from Escondido-based A Step Beyond (6/15), VH1 Save The Music Foundation/San Diego Youth Symphony & Conservatory students from Chula Vista (6/19), and a special pop-up performance from Switchfoot (6/19). For more information on the SAN Arts Program, please visit arts.san.org.

In addition to the free Bro-Am Beach Fest, Switchfoot will be hosting their annual ticketed Bro-Am Benefit Party on June 22, 2017 in North County San Diego. This event will include VIP Meet & Greet opportunities, silent and live auctions and a live performance by Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot and other special guests. Tickets for the benefit party are available here. Proceeds from the 2017 Bro-Am events support local youth initiatives with selected 501(c)(3) organizations, including A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, StandUp For Kids and VH1 Save The Music Foundation.

The event works to minimize its footprint by using a solar powered stage and providing free water refill stations thanks to Hurley and the Rob Machado Foundation, as well as being a single-use water bottle free event. To further their green efforts, visitors are encouraged to take the Coaster or use the new bike valet service. For more information on parking and transportation, please visit www.broam.org.

In 2005, after traveling the world, Switchfoot dreamed up an idea to give back to their hometown that supported them as both surfers and musicians, to rally their great community and to invest in kids who might need a hand up. Thirteen years later, the Bro-Am has grown in impact and size gathering over 17,000 people to the beach for a “more bro than pro” team surf contest, Rob Machado Bro Junior surf contest, free beach concert and numerous vendor booths. The Bro-Am Foundation focuses on initiatives in two areas that create a thriving future – Physical and community well being along with opportunity and empowerment through music, art, surfing and education.

Beyond their career achievements and creation of Bro-Am, Switchfoot has also maintained a deep commitment to a variety of humanitarian causes, lending their support to such worthy organizations as CURE International, DATA, the ONE Campaign, Habitat for Humanity, Invisible Children, and To Write Love on Her Arms.

