Encinitas Crime Report (May 31-June 6)

June 6

• Other sex crime - 2000 block Park Dale Lane, 2:30 p.m.

June 5

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - 1100 block Symphony Place, 10:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7000 block Avenida Encinitas, 9:21 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6900 block Batiquitos Drive, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon - 1100 block Nardo Road, 11:01 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 N block 101, 10:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 2:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 3000 block Manchester Avenue, 1:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

June 4

• Residential burglary - 100 block Neptune Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:39 a.m.

June 3

• Other sex crime - 200 N block El Camino Real, 9:41 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 400 W block B Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1500 block Highland Drive, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Helena, 1:36 a.m.

June 2

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17100 block Alva Road, 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17100 block Alva Road, 10 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 100 N block El Camino Real, 7:06 p.m.

• Petty theft - 17100 block Camino Del Sur, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 800 S block 101, 4 p.m.

• Fraud - 200 N block El Camino Real, 12:14 p.m.

June 1

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Stevens Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 5 a.m.

May 31

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 600 block Corona Way, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 7 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 3:19 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 6400 block El Apajo, 9:40 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 N block 101, 2:32 a.m.

