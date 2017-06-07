Principal warns parents about possible attempted kidnapping at Park Dale Elementary

The Encinitas Union School District is warning Park Dale Elementary parents about a possible attempted kidnapping that happened at the school on June 6.

Principal Erin Terry informed school staff and parents in an email June 7 that the day prior, an unknown woman allegedly approached a student and told the student, "Your mom told me to pick you up."

The student did not recognize the woman and ran away, according to the email.

Terry said immediately after learning of the incident, she informed the student's family. The parents made a report to the Sheriff's Department, according to Terry's email.

The female suspect was described by Terry as pale, Caucasian, 5'7", with brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a dress.

In the email, Terry said additional supervision would be provided before and after school.

"I know this incident is frightening and I would like to assure you that we take our student safety very seriously and it is a top priority," she said.