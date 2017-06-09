Walk for Sobriety to raise awareness June 17

An event will raise awareness for those who are sober, going through recovery and their families.

The fifth annual 5K Walk for Sobriety, hosted by the McAlister Institute, will take place June 17 at NTC Park at Liberty Station.

Shane Poppen, board member of the McAlister Institute, believes this is an important event.

“The Walk for Sobriety is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction,” the Encinitas resident said, adding he has known people in his own life who have battled addiction. “Our goal is to save lives and beat addiction by illuminating the path to recovery and ensuring affordable, quality treatment for every individual and family who needs us.”

He described the vibe for the day as “electric,” with hundreds of people who are in recovery or their supporters joining together to raise awareness.

Tommy Sablan, producer of Jeff and the Show on KyXy, will serve as emcee.

Proceeds from the event benefit the McAlister Institute, one of San Diego’s leading resources to help people and families affected by addition.

“Your tax-deductible donation helps bring life-saving services in substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, life skills education, and vocational training to individuals who could not otherwise afford help,” Poppen said.

The walk has raised more than $200,000 since it was launched in 2012.

“Our goal is to save lives and beat addiction by illuminating the path to recovery and ensuring affordable, quality treatment for every individual and family who needs us,” said Jeanne McAlister, founder and CEO of McAlister Institute, in a statement. “Since 1977, hundreds of thousands of individuals suffering from addiction have passed through the doors of McAlister Institute, and not one of them – not one – has chosen to become an addict, any more than a person chooses to contract cancer or heart disease. In the same way, treatment solutions shouldn’t discriminate who gets help. That’s why we keep our doors open to everyone.”

It will begin at 8 a.m. on June 17. People can sign up ahead of the event at http://bit.ly/2rXWZH6 or on the day. Individual registration costs between $5 and $35.