Encinitas recognized on national scale for environmental efforts

The City of Encinitas was recognized for its efforts toward battling climate change June 8 at The U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear accepted the honorable mention award, of which 11 cities across the country were recognized. Austin, Texas and Schenectady, New York earned the nation's top 2018 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards.

"Protecting the environment is among the highest priorities for the city," Blakespear said in an interview on June 11, the last day of the conference. "Recognition sparks action, which is why this award is important. All mayors need to act to reduce carbon emissions and meaningfully tackle climate change. It's an honor to have Encinitas' accomplishments recognized by peers."

The Encinitas City Council gave unanimous approval to the city's Climate Action Plan (CAP) update in January. The city's CAP focuses on proposed reduction strategies, such as building efficiency; renewable energy; clean and efficient transportation; water efficiency; zero waste; reducing off-road equipment; and carbon sequestration. Each strategy is broken up into its own list of goals. The plan is to update the CAP every five years and produce monitoring reports and emissions inventory every two years, said Crystal Najera, Encinitas' CAP program administrator.

The conference, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary, celebrates mayors for their energy toward climate protection efforts. An independent panel of judges selects winners from a pool of mayoral applicants.

Blakespear noted 250 mayors from across the nation attended the event.

"Being surrounded by other mayors here at the U.S. Conference of Mayors is a tremendous opportunity for Encinitas," she said. "Mayors serve and shape their cities. Hearing directly from them inspires me, providing insights into ways we can be a better city. I'm here to listen, learn and lead."

In a news release, Tom Cochran, the CEO and executive director of The U.S. Conference of Mayors, said the mayors at the event can be looked to as examples for efforts toward protecting the climate.

“U.S. mayors are well into their second decade of climate leadership, showing others that there are effective and affordable responses to our climate challenges,” he said. “The creativity and imagination in crafting these local initiatives and strategies should serve as an inspiration to others, especially for leaders in our nation’s capital.”

For more information about The U.S. Conference of Mayors, visit https://bit.ly/2sSBeXL.