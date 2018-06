Encinitas Crime Report (June 8 to June 10)

June 10

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 12:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 12:17 a.m.

June 9

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1500 block Calle Tulipanes, 10:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 700 block Santa Paula, 4:10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2100 block Newcastle Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 W block B Street, 1 p.m.

June 8

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 7:22 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1500 S block El Camino Real, 5:58 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2500 block Meadowmist Lane, 12:15 a.m.