Leichtag Foundation names director of The Hive

The Leichtag Foundation has announced that Jenny Camhi has been promoted to the key leadership position of Director of The Hive at Leichtag Commons.

The Hive at Leichtag Commons is the Foundation’s platform for talent development, grantee and ecosystem professional development and capacity building, Jewish discourse, support of social innovation and more. Jenny facilitates creative connections between The Hive’s member organizations and initiatives and designs programs to grow local talent in San Diego’s North County social change sector. She creates a dynamic environment at The Hive for local social entrepreneurs and leaders to connect, experiment, and improve in their work. Jenny is responsible for curating arts and culture programs that serve as a portal into Jewish engagement for the local North County community. She also manages a portfolio of the Foundation’s grantmaking to support vibrant Jewish life in North County and serves on the Foundation’s senior team.

Jenny has worked for the Foundation since 2014 with increasingly more responsible positions. She holds a M.S.W. from San Diego State University and a B.A. in Human Development from Connecticut College. She started her social work career at the Community Resource Center in Encinitas where she provided individual, couples and group therapy for community members as well as residents of the agency’s domestic violence shelter. Jenny also worked for Jewish Family Service as the North County Outreach Social Worker, reducing barriers to accessing local Jewish life and community resources. She is a proud Encinitas resident where she lives with her husband and two children.

“Jenny exemplifies the values and objectives of The Hive – she cultivates a welcoming, collaborative, and compassionate environment,” said Charlene Seidle, Executive Vice President of Leichtag Foundation. “Jenny’s career also epitomizes The Hive’s purpose of developing and retaining outstanding talent in the Jewish social sector. We are immensely privileged that she is such an integral part of our leadership team.”

The Hive is a program of Leichtag Foundation, located at Leichtag Commons in Encinitas. The Hive is a coworking and event space that draws nonprofit professionals and social entrepreneurs representing Jewish community life, sustainable agriculture, the food system, and social justice work into an environment of aligned values, professional development, and highly-connected community. Inspired by Jewish wisdom and its natural surroundings adjacent to a Jewish community farm, The Hive provides a thriving and unique environment for organizations and community members to work, share ideas, and grow.

The Hive was recognized by Slingshot among 50 of North America’s most innovative Jewish organizations in June 2018. The Hive serves thousands of participants annually through hundreds of professional development workshops, alternative Jewish holiday observance experiences, performing and visual arts through a Jewish lens, and Jewish learning. Programs for community members to explore Jewish identity and tradition at The Hive include text discussion, meditations, cooking classes, Jewish Gospel brunch, and art installations. Hive members and other organizations from across the country host events and conferences on location that bring invaluable professional expertise to the region.

The Hive’s 2018 calendar of Jewish programs includes three “Great Outdoors Shabbat” picnics on June 15, July 13, and August 10; Jerusalem Biennale Art Exhibition, and a Sukkot festival in partnership with Coastal Roots Farm. Upcoming events for nonprofit professionals include “Building Strong Relationships for Donor Retention” on June 6 and “Increasing Financial Literacy” on July 11.

