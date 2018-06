The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems, hosted the 21st Annual Salute to Education on June 12th. Awards were given to the top teachers and students from the local school district. Thanks to sponsors: SDG&E, California Coast Credit Union and Encinitas Country Day School, the three high school seniors were presented with scholarships. Sponsor The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project funded two Teacher Appreciation Awards.

— Submitted news release