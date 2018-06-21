Encinitas Crime Report (June 13 to June 17)

June 17

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 7:06 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

June 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:55 p.m.

June 15

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 200 block Star Jasmine Lane, 11:30 a.m.

June 14

• Petty theft - 166600 block Nighthawk Lane, 5:20 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct: alcohol - 166600 block Nighthawk Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1300 S block 101, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:15 a.m.

June 13

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale - 700 block Macadamia Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 6900 block El Camino Real, 12:28 a.m.