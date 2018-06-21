Encinitas Crime Report (June 13 to June 17)

June 17
• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 7:06 p.m.
• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m.
• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
June 16
• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:48 p.m.
• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:55 p.m.
June 15
• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 200 block Star Jasmine Lane, 11:30 a.m.
June 14
• Petty theft - 166600 block Nighthawk Lane, 5:20 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct: alcohol - 166600 block Nighthawk Lane, 4:30 p.m.
• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1300 S block 101, 2 p.m.
• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:15 a.m.
June 13
• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale - 700 block Macadamia Drive, 9:43 a.m.
• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 6900 block El Camino Real, 12:28 a.m.