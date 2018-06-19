The Elements to perform at water polo event in Long Beach

Teenage indie rock band The Elements, from Encinitas, will return to Azevedo’s Aquatic Games in Long Beach this summer. This year, the band will help kick off the event at the Opening Ceremonies that will be held at California State University, Long Beach at The Outpost Grill on June 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The line-up also includes ex-Sublime legends, Jelly of the Month Club. An Olympic-style youth water polo tournament and swim meet event, the second annual Aquatic Games run from June 29 through July 3 at California State University, Long Beach.

The Elements made a splash last summer performing their originals “Slowly the Time”, “Going Rogue”, “Mr. Postman” and “Lighthouse.” Their varied songs spanned the range from soft, featuring simple instrumentation, to dynamic, combining heart-pumping guitar sections with thundering percussions. Strong vocals were highlighted through thoughtful and catchy lyrics. The Elements also played covers of songs from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fitz and the Tantrums, Cage the Elephant, and Talking Heads. Azevedo gave them a big thumbs-up!

“Their music is great”, said Tony Azevedo, five-time Olympian and creator of The Aquatic Games. "Their cover music is amazing. I love these guys, and I already have their CD.”

The Elements are grateful to be invited back by water polo legend Azevedo and have been busy composing new songs that they will perform at the Opening Ceremonies. They will have a larger audience this year, as the Aquatic Games have grown and swimming has been added. Some of the Olympians in attendance will include water polo Olympians Tony Azevedo, Ryan Bailey, Peter Hudnut, and Adam Wright, as well as swim Olympians Jessica Hardy and Jason Lezak.

“Last summer was a ton of fun and great to see everyone enjoying our music,” said Julian Boyer, lead singer, bassist and keyboardist. “It will be exciting to see the responses to some of our newest original music.”

Guitarist and drummer Dylan Herrera commented, “We are so excited to be playing at the Aquatic Games again this year! It was really fun to perform last year and see all of the kids having a good time playing water polo, being coached by Olympians, riding the surf-simulator in the fun zone and playing other games. It was such a nice and friendly environment. We are honored to perform at the opening ceremonies this summer!”

The Elements are juniors at San Dieguito High School Academy in Encinitas, CA, where they play water polo and perform on campus. They will be joined by schoolmate and water polo teammate Eli Anderson who will play keyboards and saxophone at the Aquatic Games. Herrera and Anderson also play club polo with Moonlight Beach Water Polo Club, a new North County water polo club team.

The Aquatic Games will bring together teams from across the globe and is designed to inspire the next generation of great water polo players and swimmers. In addition to elite top-level play, The Aquatic Games will provide a fun, festive atmosphere complete with guest water polo and swimming Olympians, interactive workshops, on-deck entertainment and an awards finale. Unlike any other youth tournament of its kind, The Aquatics Games are positioned to become the most widely recognized and premier aquatic event in the world.

For more information on The Elements, visit www.TheElements.band or email BookTheElementsBand@gmail.com. Follow on Instagram at theelements.band and Twitter at @BandTheElements. For The Aquatic Games, visit: www.azevedowaterpolo.com/the-aquatic-games/. Follow on Instagram at azevedo_wp and Twitter at @WaterPoloTony.

— Submitted news release