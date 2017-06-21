Encinitas Crime Report (June 14-June 20)

June 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 S block Cedros Avenue, 11:06 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2100 block San Elijo Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

June 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 N block 101, 7:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Neptune Avenue, 12:55 a.m.

June 18

• Residential burglary - 2600 block Kauana Loa Drive, noon

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 200 N block El Camino Real, 12:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 11:36 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 3400 block Via Montebello, 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 S block 101, 1:56 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 7700 block El Camino Real, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Phoebe Street, noon

• Other sex crime - 7800 block Rush Rose Drive, 9 a.m.

June 17

• Residential burglary - 14700 block Wineridge Road, 4:50 a.m.

June 16

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - Fallsview Road/San Elijo Road, 11 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 400 block Third Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - La Mesa Avenue/Marcheta Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:02 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1100 block Hermes Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1000 N block 101, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 1:25 a.m.

June 15

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2100 block Newcastle Avenue, noon

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:11 a.m.

June 14

• Commercial burglary - 600 S block Vulcan Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 3100 block Lone Jack Road, 6:10 p.m.

• Rape - 1100 block La Costa Avenue, noon