Encinitas events this week (June 29)

Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

Head to the beach for a day of surfing and music - raising awareness and funds for kids in need and celebrating our community on June 30 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at Moonlight Beach. With surf contests, surf joust session, performances by Switchfoot and other great bands, plus beach vendors and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yFlmNY.

Class: Photography Fundamentals & Creative Control

Ready to get more from your digital camera? Then this is the class on June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon for you! Join Sandy Zelasko at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, as she reviews basic camera controls and how to apply them. Practice what you've learned shooting beautiful images. Bring your digital camera and manual to class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2trgR3m.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

Meet the artist: Angela Jackson

Join local artist and art educator, Angela Jackson, as she hosts a live paint event on June 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bliss 101, 553 South Coast Highway 101. Jackson is inspired by the beauty and therapeutic aspects of the ocean, which are expressed in her mixed media paintings. Angela is a visual art instructor at San Dieguito Academy High School. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IicLAa.

Chamber Music Concert

Hear several ensembles from the North Coast Symphony Orchestra perform chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven and Dvorak on June 30 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tvuVZF.

Pollinators! Family Fun Day

Kids can learn all about pollinators with the birds, bees and butterflies of summer on July 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. Discover why flowers and pollinators need each other with hands-on fun, craft making, tours and discovery stations. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yAKBAW.

Songwriter Sundays

Join the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, for an acoustic afternoon as local songwriters donate their time to share their music on July 1 from noon to 4 p.m. Songwriters interested in participating can get all the information at www.ListenLocalRadio.com. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2tuXhmR.

First Sunday Music Series: Joshua White

Pianist Joshua White is a remarkably gifted jazz performer, classical pianist, and composer. In demand as a technically accomplished pianist, he interprets original compositions and explores the boundaries of collective improvisation. Joshua will perform a mix of original compositions and selections from the Great American Songbook on July 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MekeT7.

Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea: Fan Halen

This summer, Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts brings the fun to Moonlight Beach at its Sunday Summer Concerts by the Sea series in July and August. Known as "The World's Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen," Fan Halen will set the stage with Dave, Eddie, Alex and Michael in a true-to-life tribute to not only the band but the spirit of an era on July 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach. Each concert features fun games, contests and free stuff. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MfaCYf.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Rider, RGB, Isle of Dogs and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2KbvU8E.

Book Sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale on July 7. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CD’s for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

The Concert That Never Was

Sharon Owens and Sebastian Anzaldo, two of the most impressive celebrity impersonators in the business, travel the world performing their uncanny tribute to the two famous singers, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. They will perform on July 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. They perform favorite tunes such as: Barbra Streisand’s “On a Clear Day,” “Somewhere,” and “Hello Dolly,” and Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York.” This is your chance to see the two most famous vocalists of all time in one place, and at the same time, along with the Coastal Cities Jazz Band. For more information, visit www.3c.or .