Encinitas Crime Report (June 22 to June 25)

June 25

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1100 block Glen Ellen Place, 8:25 a.m.

June 24

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Fourth Street/W C Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Hummock Lane, 12:01 a.m.

June 23

• Felony threaten executive officer with violence - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 11:56 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Caliban Drive, 10:45 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1700 block Caliban Drive, 7:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 block Neptune Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Via Cantabria Via Molena, 3:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1300 block Cam Teresa, 9:45 a.m.

June 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:45 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 block Canyon Drive, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Birmingham Drive/Montgomery Avenue, 12:11 a.m.