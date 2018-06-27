Encinitas Fire Department offers July fire safety tips

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional public display. Fireworks, including safe and sane, are dangerous and illegal.

In the City of Encinitas, use or possession of fireworks is a misdemeanor and subject to a fine and/or imprisonment. Sky lanterns also present serious fire and safety hazards. Sky lanterns are airborne paper lanterns with a fuel source that are known to travel significant distances and start fires far from where they were launched.

All fireworks, including sparklers and poppers, are illegal and dangerous. Enjoy a public professional display of fireworks and have a safe 4th of July.

— Submitted news release by the Encinitas Fire Department