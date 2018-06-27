Level 4 Physio-Wellness-Performance to present informational clinic on golf

Leading golf physio-performance experts Level 4 Physio-Wellness-Performance of North County will present a series of informational clinics to discuss the latest developments in fitness, health and performance for active and golfers 40 years old and above. The first in the series is a Golf Educational Event called “Secrets Pro Golfers Use to Complete 18 Holes Without Back Pain... While Hitting the Ball Consistently Farther and Straighter.”
The event includes information such as:
- How to avoid the common mistakes most golfers do to make their pain worse.
- How to achieve your perfect swing and avoid affecting your spinal health.
- How to address the key problems to end any pain, avoid injury, and enjoy the game more.
- What's holding you back from performing at your best and how to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to complete 18 holes... again!
The event takes place on July 7 at 9 a.m. at Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance, 171 Saxony Road #105, in Encinitas. Registration of $20 will be donated to the Lion's Club of Encinitas. To register, visit www.level4pt.com/events or call 760-503-4440.