Level 4 Physio-Wellness-Performance to present informational clinic on golf

Leading golf physio-performance experts Level 4 Physio-Wellness-Performance of North County will present a series of informational clinics to discuss the latest developments in fitness, health and performance for active and golfers 40 years old and above. The first in the series is a Golf Educational Event called “Secrets Pro Golfers Use to Complete 18 Holes Without Back Pain... While Hitting the Ball Consistently Farther and Straighter.”

The event includes information such as:

How to avoid the common mistakes most golfers do to make their pain worse.

How to achieve your perfect swing and avoid affecting your spinal health.

How to address the key problems to end any pain, avoid injury, and enjoy the game more.

What's holding you back from performing at your best and how to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to complete 18 holes... again!

The event takes place on July 7 at 9 a.m. at Level4 Physio-Wellness-Performance, 171 Saxony Road #105, in Encinitas. Registration of $20 will be donated to the Lion's Club of Encinitas. To register, visit www.level4pt.com/events or call 760-503-4440.