Humane Society to begin servicing Encinitas on July 1

Beginning July 1, San Diego Humane Society will be the new animal service provider for residents of Encinitas.

This change will bring expanded resources and services available to Encinitas residents and their pets, including:

Lost and found

Licensing

Increased adoption services, humane law enforcement and specialty programs like the Kitten Nursery, Behavior Center, PAWS San Diego and community outreach

Expanded service hours and coverage seven days a week

San Diego Humane Society will be expanding their services to six more cities this year: Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach. Each City Council voted unanimously to approve a three-year agreement with San Diego Humane Society for animal control services, effective July 1. To learn more about the services available and how to contact San Diego Humane Society, visit: https://www.sdhumane.org/expansion/.

