Water district acknowledged for financial reporting excellence for 23rd time

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Finance Manager, Rainy Selamat, presented during the June 20 Board of Directors meeting the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This award recognizes OMWD’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017 and is the twenty-third consecutive year OMWD has received the award.

“This award acknowledges OMWD’s financial transparency efforts and commitment to open government,” said OMWD Board Secretary and Finance Committee member Jerry Varty. “It is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and an honor to receive, especially 23 years in a row.”

GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. OMWD’s comprehensive annual financial report exceeds these requirements by accurately presenting data designed to fairly set forth the financial position and the results of operations of OMWD through transparency and full disclosure.

Members of GFOA’s professional staff and GFOA’s Special Review Committee experienced in public-sector financial reporting review reports submitted to the CAFR program. These experts judged OMWD’s CAFR for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, and determined that the document visibly communicated OMWD’s financial statements in order to provide citizens, investors, and other interested parties with reliable financial information about OMWD.

OMWD’s comprehensive annual financial report is accessible to the public online at www.olivenhain.com/cafr.

