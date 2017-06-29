Encinitas Crime Report (June 21 - June 25)

June 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block El Camino Real, 3:15 p.m.

June 24

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 2:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 2000 block Mackinnon Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 5900 block Linea Del Cielo, 12:45 a.m.

June 23

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 N block Vulcan Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1500 block Juniperhill Drive, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:23 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, noon

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block 2nd Street, 2:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block 2nd Street, 2:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 3rd Street/West D Street, 2:15 a.m.

June 22

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Amargosa Drive/Olivenhain Road, 7:27 p.m.

June 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 W F Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Fraud - 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 8 a.m.