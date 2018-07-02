Creature Canyon ready to represent San Diego at KAABOO

Just months after a strong set at 91X Fm’s X Fest, Creature Canyon band members are ready to continue showing their hometown of San Diego — and the world — what they’re all about.

The groovy rock band a la the White Stripes and the Black Keys will play KAABOO on Sept. 15, sharing the stage with chart-topping bands like Imagine Dragons, N.E.R.D and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Artists such as Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Katy Perry, Everclear and Foo Fighters round out the three-day event, which takes place from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

"To play KAABOO this year is just a huge level up just for the magnitude of how many great artists are on the bill," said Austin Steele, Creature Canyon's vocalist and rhythm guitarist. "For us to be local and on that same bill with all these great musicians, we don't have any words. We're just beyond excited."

Further, the Rancho Penasquitos-bred outfit — whose debut album "Life I Know" released in 2016 — is thrilled to show the big-name, touring acts just what San Diego has to offer.

"KAABOO is an amazing festival, and Del Mar is such an awesome area," Steele said. "For all these huge artists to come to San Diego from all around the world, and to have us local guys making a name for ourselves and representing the area, it's just so great."

Even though they've only been a band for about two years, Creature Canyon has already had a whirlwind career. Last year, they got invited to play the annual X-Fest, presented by 91X FM, alongside bands like Empire of the Sun and Phoenix.

Knowing the right people has, in part, helped Creature Canyon grow in their career, Steele noted. Their X Fest slot came as a result of performing on the San Diego trolley system, which earned them 91X's attention. And their manager, who also manages Everclear, had the ins with KAABOO Fest.

"Our manager had just been talking with the promoters for a while and told them we had a new release coming out," Steele said. "He talked them into throwing us on the bill because they liked what they saw, they liked that we had some music coming out and they liked that we're working hard. The people from KAABOO were really gracious to let us join the bill."

But their persistence to be known and dynamic musical presence have also contributed to Creature Canyon’s growing success.

"Our first album was really rock 'n' roll,” Steele noted. “It was kind of almost borderline classic rock, and our newer stuff is a little more produced and refined."

In the near future, Creature Canyon is looking to dominate the major festival circuit. Steele said playing events like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as well as the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, are on the band's bucket list.

In the meantime, listeners can look forward to a new single, "Did You Want That?" set for release on July 6. The band's second album, an EP also called "Did You Want That?" is planned for an October release.

For more information, visit www.creaturecanyonmusic.com.