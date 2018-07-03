Encinitas author wins award for sound healing book

Encinitas author Diáne Mandle's book, "Ancient Sounds for a New Age: An Introduction to Instruments," recently won the 2018 International Book Award in the Health: Alternative Medicine category.

The book has also been named a finalist for the 2018 New Generation Indi Award.

"Ancient Sounds for a New Age" is an introduction to and overview of sound healing with Himalayan instruments. It offers a clear idea of what is needed to learn and practice for anyone who decides to enter the field of sound healing, and serves as an instructional tool to that end. Mandle has combined techniques from other fields that have proven very effective for her clients and describes these in the book. As an extra bonus, exclusive access to a digital one-hour instructional video is included to demonstrate Mandle’s methods as a practitioner.

The book is organized in five parts. The first, Part I: Fundamentals of Sound Healing, offers an orientation to the work.

Part II: The Sacred Sound Family, teaches about the sound healing instruments—the tingshas, the ganta and dorje, and the Himalayan bowls—and the author takes you through some basic configurations for working with multiple instruments.

Part III: Sound Healing and the Chakras, offers a breakdown of techniques and principles for working with the body’s main energy centers, the chakras.

Part IV: Working with Challenging Emotions, offers brief orientations to working with anxiety and depression, dedicating one chapter to each. The last main section of the book, Part V: Enhancing Your Practice, concerns ways to include other modalities in a sound healing session, and the author shares some that have worked well in her own practice. Mandle explores colors and toning, power language, and visualization, reminding the reader, “In learning to practice sound healing, we are aspiring to become more than technicians who can play the instruments—we are developing into healers.”

Additionally, several appendices include: thumbnail profiles of some sound healing pioneers, an interesting case study, some client testimonials, and further resources, including information about Mandle’s school and some of the classes and products offered.

For more information, visit www.soundenergyhealing.com and www.tibetanbowlschool.com.