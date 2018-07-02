Synergy Art Foundation awarded city grant to continue program

Synergy Art Foundation recently won another grant from the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation Grant Program to continue healing arts classes at the Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas Community Programs.

The classes are free to all in-patients as well as Encinitas residents who are recovering from any neurological issues, including but not limited to brain injuries, strokes, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, and Multiple Sclerosis. The class provides opportunities to enjoy self-expression through art, reduce stress, increase hand-eye coordination, and stimulate imagination and creativity in a comfortable and supportive environment. Caregivers are welcome to observe and/or participate.

The facilitator is Denise McMurtrie, a seasoned healing arts facilitator who has worked with the Alzheimer Association and many dementia and healthcare facilities throughout the county. The group is open to the community on the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. These times may change in August. A minimum of one Scripps Rehabilitation staff will be present for all sessions.

Please RSVP attendance for any of the classes by emailing Deborah Pimstone at Pimstone.Deborah@scrippshealth.org.

