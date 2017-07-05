Encinitas Crime Report (June 26 - July 4)

July 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 900 block Edwina Way, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 N block 101, 9:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 S block 101, 7:38 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 5900 block Linea Del Cielo, 2 a.m.

July 3

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 500 block San Andres Drive, 5:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Third Street/W G Street, 1:03 a.m.

July 2

• Misdemeanor battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. - 16900 block Hutchins Landing, 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 3rd Street/W G Street, 12:01 a.m.

July 1

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 400 N block 101, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:45 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 600 N block Vulcan Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 200 block Beechtree Drive, 5:47 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17100 block Monterey Ridge Way, 2:33 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 10300 block Craftsman Way, 12:15 a.m.

June 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Mozart Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1600 block Sunnyside Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1700 block Citracado Parkway, 5:07 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possession/etc leaded cane/billy/etc - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic/controlled substance - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 8:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1900 N block 101, 5:29 a.m.

June 29

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury - Encinitas Boulevard/Westlake Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 0 E block D Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1900 block Playa Riviera Drive, 10 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:01 a.m.

June 28

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - 1900 block Dove Lane, 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block San Elijo Road, 8:24 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6:20 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:13 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15100 block Palomino Valley Place. 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10200 block Sienna Hills Drive, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Eldenberry Street/Trail Ridge Drive, 12:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 11:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1400 N block 101, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect - 6800 block Embarcadero Lane, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 S block El Camino Real, 8:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 10300 block Craftsman Way, 2 a.m.

June 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1900 block Dove Lane, 10:42 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2300 block Cambridge Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7300 block Carlsbad Boulevard, noon

• Commercial robbery - no weapon - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 10 a.m.

June 26

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 block Solana Vista Drive, 8:31 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1500 block Avenida De Las Lilas, 5:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7300 block Alta Vista, 5 p.m.

• Fraud - 700 block Raintree Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 7600 block El Camino Real, 3:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Sheridan Way, 4 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 400 N block 101, 1:27 a.m.