Taste of Encinitas to take place Aug. 8

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association is excited to announce the 29th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, August 8 from 5:30pm-8:30pm, along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. Tickets will go on sale beginning July 5th. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy Tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

“We’re excited to be presenting one of our favorite events highlighting our downtown, made up of great restaurants and business.” says Thora Guthrie, Encinitas 101’s Executive Director.

To help make this year’s Taste of Encinitas easier on the environment, Encinitas 101 is supplying the Sip Stops with cups made of a corn-based plastic that is compostable and biodegradable. Participating restaurants are being encouraged to minimize waste and use eco-friendly plates and utensils. Additionally, for the first time, the event will not permit the use of Styrofoam.

In addition to the Sip Stops, the Taste will feature locations serving non-alcoholic beverages, such as coffee, kombucha, sports drinks, juices and water.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://visitencinitas.org/ beginning July 5th and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101. The $45 per person price includes all food and drink samples. Same day tickets are priced at $50, but the event has always sold out in advance so be sure to get a ticket early.

— Submitted press release