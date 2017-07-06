Man caught on video burglarizing Encinitas businesses

A man is wanted on suspicion of burglarizing Encinitas businesses in May, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a news release on July 6 that the man, who was caught on video surveillance, is wanted in connection with a May 11 burglary at a dermatology business in the 400 block of North El Camino Real.

The man, who was wearing gloves, was seen on video breaking into the dermatology clinic and stealing $90. A laptop containing the credit card information of patients may also have been compromised.

Authorities said the man returned to the same building May 13 and was caught on camera casing a closed business through a glass window.

He is also wanted in connection with a May 19 office burglary in Carlsbad, according to the news release.

Sheriff's Department officials described the suspect as a white man between 50 and 65 years old and weighing about 200 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light colored shorts, black belt, white socks, dark shoes and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a wrist watch on his right hand.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.