Encinitas Crime Report (July 6 to July 10)

July 10

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 5:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 5 Santa Fe Drive, 9:17 a.m.

July 9

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Mackinnon Ranch Road/Manchester Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2300 block Carol View Drive, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 200 block Seeman Drive, 5:55 a.m.

July 8

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 200 block Second Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block El Camino Real, 11:44 a.m.

July 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 block Requeza Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 700 block Seabright Lane, 10:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 100 block Europa Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Countrywood Lane/Misty Circle, 1:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 1 a.m.

July 6

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 N block Vulcan Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:33 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Jupiter Street, 4:45 a.m.