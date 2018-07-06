Encinitas July Cruise Night welcomes classic VW buses

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced its July line-up and monthly theme for the July 19 Cruise Night. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursdays of May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The July 19 Cruise Night will feature gorgeous cars by the North County Cruisers, Little Guys Street Rods, and Secret Car Club. Live music by The Ramblin Sweethearts, The Sea Monks and The Retro Rockets will also be appearing on various stages throughout the event.

The July 19 theme is VW buses, which are a part of the local culture of Encinitas. Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association would like to invite Classic VW Bus owners to come down and enjoy a night in downtown Encinitas filled with great cars, live music, and family-friendly fun.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along South Coast Highway 101, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.visitencinitas.org, (760) 943-1950.