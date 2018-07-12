Student at The Rhoades School raises more than $2,000 for families in need

Seventh-grade student Kate Peterson from The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently raised more than $2,000 and delivered 870 meals to members of the community in need as part of a school project. Throughout the past year, Kate collected donations from teachers, family and friends to purchase food and supplies. Her efforts raised enough money to pack and deliver 870 sack lunches for the Oceanside, Escondido and Carlsbad Interfaith Community Services locations, and to provide a $1,000 donation directly to the organization.

Kate’s project was part of a school elective called Change Makers, which encourages students to find a cause they are passionate about, identify needs and take action to make change. Kate organized the initiative directly with Interfaith Community Services, shopped for supplies and food, and solicited help from her seventh-grade classmates to pack the lunches. Through this project, Kate and her classmates learned the importance of giving back in the community.

