Taste of Encinitas to take place Aug. 7

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

“We’re excited to be presenting one of our favorite events highlighting our downtown, made up of great restaurants and sip stops.” said Irene Pyun, Encinitas 101’s executive director.

To help make this year’s Taste of Encinitas easier on the environment, Encinitas 101 is supplying each participant with a reusable Encinitas 101 MainStreet takeaway cup. Participating restaurants are being encouraged to minimize waste and use eco-friendly plates and utensils. Additionally, for the second year, the event will not permit the use of Styrofoam.

In addition to the Sip Stops, the Taste will feature locations serving non-alcoholic beverages, such as coffee, kombucha, juices and water.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://visitencinitas.org/ and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101. The $45 per person price includes all food and 10 drink sample tickets. Same-day tickets are priced at $50, but the event has always sold out in advance so be sure to get a ticket early.