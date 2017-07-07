Threatening text sent to Mayor Blakespear, authorities say

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a threatening text message sent to Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear.

The mayor, who was elected to a two-year term in November, was sent the text on July 2 from a disposable cell phone, according to Capt. John Maryon of the Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

Authorities said the sender wrote they had fantasies of committing violent sexual acts against the mayor, who was referred to as “Cathy” in the text.

Maryon said a crime report was taken and the department is taking the threat seriously and is conducting a full investigation.

"To send something like that is not right, and it's illegal," he said.

Blakespear, who previously served two years on the city council before being elected, said she was taking extra precautions to protect her family during this time.

“Threatening sexual violence is aimed at making me feel fearful and vulnerable as a woman. Its goal is to terrorize me, and I recognize that,” she said. “I don’t know who sent me that text message but the sheriff is investigating.”