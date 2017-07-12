iPalpiti Festival returns this week

This week, Encinitas will welcome the annual iPalpiti Festival for the 6th consecutive year. The 23 remarkable world-class young musicians from 18 different countries exemplify the true spirit of iPalpiti: to touch the lives of all who hear them through their gift of music. The festival begins with four different Soloist Concerts at the Encinitas Library, from July 13-16, by six virtuoso iPalpiti Soloists.

On Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m., the community will hear the full 23 member iPalpiti Orchestra, conducted by Eduard Schmieder, in a performance at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The string orchestra iPalpiti (ee-PAHL-pit-ee, Italian for "heartbeats") is unique in that it draws its members from prize-winning laureates of international competitions for the three week summer music festival, which begins in Encinitas, then moves to Orange County, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and culminates at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 29. To experience an iPalpiti Festival is to witness the future of classical music.

For more information on the concerts and tickets, visit www.ipalpiti.org. Tickets to the library concerts are $15 each, the orchestra concert is $25. For more info, call Jim Gilliam, Arts Program Administrator, at 760-633-2746, or email jgilliam@encinitasca.gov.

— Submitted news release