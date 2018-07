Encinitas Crime Report (July 11 to July 14)

July 14

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1700 block Burgundy

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - Leucadia Boulevard/Orpheus Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

July 13

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 10:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1300 N block 101, 3:22 p.m.

• Street robbery no weapon - 1200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Fraud - 3400 block Calle Cancuna, 10:41 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 3000 block Cam Del Rancho, 9:52 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Neptune Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 6900 block Batiquitos Drive, 8 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 100 W block D Street, 2:29 a.m.

July 12

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 300 block Crocus Court, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 7:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 0 E block D Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 1 p.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled substance - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 3 a.m.

July 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Leucadia Boulevard/North Vulcan Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 800 block Clark Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 1:05 a.m.