Encinitas Flea Market moves to City Hall

Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) will host the second annual Encinitas Flea Market on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.

Original art, clothing, vintage items, jewelry, collectibles, antiques, books, and treasures, will be available for purchase from a mix of collectors and vendors. Flea market finds can be ideal for early holiday gift giving at excellent prices.

“The flea market will feature treasures from many of our local artists. It is their way to give back to the community and support the arts,” said EFA president Naimeh Woodward. “We’re excited to host it this year at City Hall in the heart of downtown.”

Entry fee is $2. Proceeds from the flea market will be utilized for Encinitas Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), set for Saturday, October 27, which celebrates Latino culture. The flea market will also feature henna painting for feet and fingers, photo opportunities for Instagram and Facebook postings, artist-led visual art activities for kids and an ice cream truck.

Free parking will be available at City Hall and the Coaster Station on Vulcan Avenue. Vendors, interested in participating, may sign up at www.encinitasarts.org.