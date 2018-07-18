Scripps HealthExpress walk-In clinics expand to 12 new locations

Scripps Health recently announced a major expansion of its walk-in, convenient care division, Scripps HealthExpress, with the opening of a new location in Carlsbad. Over the next three months, 11 additional sites will begin providing HealthExpress services across San Diego County.

All HealthExpress locations are open to the public, not just current Scripps patients. The new sites join the original HealthExpress location at The Plaza in the University City area of San Diego, which opened in late 2015.

Each HealthExpress clinic offers a wide variety of medical services for minor illnesses and injuries on a walk-in, same-day basis. Services range from cold and flu care to vaccinations, point-of-care testing, and school, camp and sports physical exams.

“More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient health care services that fit into their busy schedule,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps president and CEO. “HealthExpress is designed to provide high-quality medical services close to where people live and work. That’s why we are expanding this concept across the county.”

Each of the 12 new HealthExpress clinics will be located within an existing Scripps Clinic or Scripps Coastal outpatient site. For example, the newly opened HealthExpress in Carlsbad is located inside Scripps Coastal Medical Center Carlsbad at 2176 Salk Ave.

Over the coming months, additional HealthExpress locations will open at Scripps locations in Solana Beach, Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Valley, Hillcrest, Eastlake, Mission Valley, Torrey Pines, Oceanside, Rancho San Diego, Encinitas and Vista.

Patients also will be able to call a new nurse triage line for assistance in asking questions about their condition prior to visiting a HealthExpress clinic and to determine which course of care is most appropriate.

HealthExpress and nurse triage hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday for patients ages 5 and older. Additionally, starting in August, convenient care for pediatric patients ages 3 months to 17 years will be available at the Rancho Bernardo and Carmel Valley locations from 5 to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday.

HealthExpress sites are supervised by physicians from Scripps Clinic Medical Group and Scripps Coastal Medical Group, with care provided by nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“Scripps HealthExpress is designed to meet the needs of patients who are looking for the convenience of a same-day, walk-in clinic,” said Siu Ming Geary, M.D., an internal medicine specialist and vice president, primary care for Scripps Clinic Medical Group. “We aim to provide a high level of service that coordinates seamlessly with the care provided by patients’ primary care doctors.”

“Life doesn’t happen only during business hours,” said Anthony Chong, M.D., a family medicine physician and chief medical officer of Scripps Coastal Medical Group. “That’s why HealthExpress is open when patients need us the most, from early morning to late in the evening.”

HealthExpress services include:

Care for minor illnesses, including flu-like symptoms, ear infections, sinus infections, urinary tract infections, skin conditions and bug bites and stings

School, sports and camp physical exams

Vaccinations for the flu, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria and HPV

Care for minor cuts, burns and wounds

Point of care tests for blood sugar, pregnancy, strep and flu

Accessing care at HealthExpress is easy. Patients can walk in, speak to a nurse by dialing 858-554-7439 or hold their place in line by visiting www.scrippshealthexpress.org.

HealthExpress accepts payment through most health insurance plans as well as by credit card, cash and check.

