Seaside Spine Medical Associates joins Scripps Clinic

Seaside Spine Medical Associates, a North County-based practice focused on surgical and nonsurgical treatments for back pain and spinal conditions, has joined the Division of Orthopedic Surgery at Scripps Clinic.

“This merger bolsters one of the nation’s leading orthopedic programs by adding experienced surgeons who will expand patient access to Scripps Clinic services in North County,” said Richard Walker, M.D., president of Scripps Clinic Medical Group.

Seaside Spine was founded in 2013 as an independent practice located on the campus of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

The practice’s transition to Scripps Clinic became effective July 1. There will be no changes to appointment scheduling, and patients can continue to call the same phone number, (760) 230-5188, for appointments. The practice, now known as Scripps Clinic Division of Orthopedic Surgery, Encinitas, will remain in the same medical office building at 320 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas, moving from suite 308 to 309.

Combined 40 years of experience

Former Seaside Spine surgeons Timothy Peppers, M.D., and Jamieson Glenn, M.D. have a combined 40 years of private practice and academic experience and are both longtime members of the medical staff at Scripps Encinitas. Before starting Seaside Spine, Dr. Peppers and Dr. Glenn cared for patients at Core Orthopaedic Medical Center in Encinitas.

Expanded access in North County

In addition to continuing to serve patients in Encinitas, Dr. Peppers and Dr. Glenn will see patients once a week at Scripps Coastal Medical Center Vista, located at 130 Cedar Road in Vista.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Peppers and Dr. Glenn to the Scripps Clinic family,” said Steven Copp, M.D., division head of orthopedic surgery at Scripps Clinic. “Their clinical expertise and compassionate approach to care are tremendous assets to our patients in North County and will extend the access to our innovative care of spine problems into a larger area of San Diego County.”

Patient care, research and education

In its most recent rankings of 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked the orthopedic program at Scripps La Jolla Hospitals and Clinics among the best in the nation. In addition to offering leading-edge diagnosis and treatment, the Scripps Clinic Division of Orthopedic Surgery is actively involved in orthopedic research, through its Shiley Center for Orthopaedic Research and Education (SCORE), and graduate medical education through three post-residency subspecialization fellowship programs dating back to 1984. The division also offers continuing medical education through multiple publications and presentations in the orthopedic literature and at national and international orthopedic society meetings.

“We have worked closely with Scripps over the years,” said Dr. Glenn. “This move feels like a natural next step as we continually strive to provide the very best care to our patients.”

— Submitted news release