Blackberry Smoke returns to the Belly Up

An Atlanta Southern Rock band will bring their country charms to a sold-out Solana Beach show on July 24.

Blackberry Smoke, which is touring nationwide in support of its new album "Like An Arrow," will play at the Belly Up for the second time in the band's career.

"It's a really cool venue," said lead vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr.

"Like An Arrow," the band's sixth album, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Country Albums and Americana Albums charts, as well as No. 3 on Billboard's Rock Albums chart.

Starr, who has been on the road with Blackberry Smoke for a little over a month for this tour, said the group typically plays year-round. There's nothing quite like returning to the West Coast, though, he said.

"We're always happy to see our fans on the West Coast," Starr said. "We don't get to play for them as often."

Oftentimes, fans will go to multiple shows on a single tour, he said. For this reason, the band mixes up its set list each night, with a mix of new and old tunes.

Starr said he is grateful the fans sing along to the new songs even though the tunes might not be as familiar to them.

"We're lucky in that people come to multiple shows and follow us on tour," he said. "What they want to hear is a variety of music. They don't want to hear the same songs over and over again. That makes me happy."

For more information about the show, visit www.bellyup.com/blackberry-smoke.