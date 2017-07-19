Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (July 21)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2ur10nB

Thursday Family Fun Night

On Thursdays through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families are invited to enjoy outfoot fun at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Activities include live, kid-friendly entertainment from 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vviUD0

Insect Festival

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 – 23 from 10 am – 4 pm. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches!

Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva – in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque – are just some of the engaging activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and more than 20 educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

The Insect Festival is presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and sponsored by K&M Pest Solutions.

This event is free with paid admission or membership. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit http://www.sdbgarden.org/insect.htm

Exhibit tours: Jorge Pardo

The Lux Art Institute presents afternoon tours of the artist’s exhibit on Saturdays in July at noon at 1550 S. El Camino Real. Admission is $5.

For more information, call 760-436-6611.

Families Make History: Painted Rocks

People of all ages are invited to paint rocks, as the Native Americans did, every Saturday and Sunday during the month of July at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Eggsploitation

Mind Matters presents a movie night featuring the documentary "Eggsploitation" on Aug. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 552 S. El Camino Real.

The documentary follows the infertility industry and women selling their eggs. A discussion and Q & A will follow the controversial piece.

Childcare will be provided at the screening.

For more information, call 760-753-4776.

Musical Melange

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra will play music by Mozart, Bozza, Hummel and Dvorak on July 22 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-3003.

Storytime Salon

Dr. Virgina Loh-Hogan, local children's book authors and pianists will share their love of stories and song on July 22 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Paris Can Wait, Beatriz at Dinner and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.